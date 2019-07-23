Viacom And Paramount TV Adapting ‘100 Days to Fall in Love’

Viacom International Studios and Paramount Television will adapt 100 Days to Fall in Love into an English-language series for Showtime.

The series premiered in Argentina in 2018 under the Spanish title 100 días para enamorarse. Co-produced by Telefe and Underground, the original comedy follows best friends Laura and Antonia who each agree with their respective husbands to take a 100-day break.

Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television, remarked, “100 Days to Fall in Love has such universal themes and characters that it’s no surprise that it was such a tremendous success in Argentina. We are thrilled to be partnered with our sister company, Viacom International Studios, on such a translatable format that will resonate beautifully with an English-speaking audience.”