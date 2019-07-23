Reed MIDEM Confirms MIPTV 2020 Redesign

Reed MIDEM announced the first phase in transforming MIPTV 2020.

The springtime market will have a new format that will be announced in the coming months. MIPTV 2020, which will take place from March 30-April 2, will be redesigned in three main halls: Palais -1, Riviera 7, and Riviera 8.

Laurine Garaude, director of Reed MIDEM’s Television Division, noted, “Flexibility is a top priority for our exhibitors, and this came through very strongly in our industry survey earlier this year. So, in redesigning MIPTV we have been inspired by new agile workspace concepts such as WeWork, and will be transforming the way the Palais can be used. We will offer solutions that are both affordable and premium, paying attention to company branding and personalization which are both very important to the industry.”