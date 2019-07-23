Netflix Picks Up ‘Basketball Or Nothing’

The WorkShop Content Studios announced that Netflix acquired Basketball or Nothing.

The six-part docu-series is the first series to come out of the co-production partnership with PGA tour champion Rickie Fowler and his banner Main Event Productions. Basketball or Nothing revolves around the boys’ basketball team of Chinle High School, which is based on the Navajo Nation reservation.

Tom Farrell, CEO for The WorkShop Content Studios, stated, “Rickie and I are excited to be working with Netflix to put this important series in front of the public. Basketball or Nothing tells a story that while unfamiliar to the majority of Americans, is a story that deserves to be told and felt. As an athlete and part Native American, Rickie helped us ensure that the series remained real and true to the team and its loyal fans on the reservation.”