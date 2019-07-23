DocuBay Partners With Foxxum

The documentary VoD streaming service DocuBay entered a significant collaboration with Foxxum.

With this recent partnership, DocuBay will offer its library to Foxxum-enabled devices in several markets, including the U.K. and Europe. Foxxum users will be able to access DocuBay’s catalog of features across nature, travel, science, and sports content. DocuBay is scheduled to launch globally this summer.

Akul Tripathi, COO at DocuBay, commented, “Launching DocuBay on Foxxum, one of the finest Smart TV platform solutions providers, reinforces our presence and our reach strategy worldwide. This collaboration strengthens our reach in Europe and UK. We continue to work toward providing the best of content across multiple screens with seamless user experience.”