Stingray Picks Up 4K Concert From Prime Entertainment

Prime Entertainment Group struck a deal with Stingray for the new Schubert classical concert.

Performed by the National Orchestra of Lyon, the 4K live concert will air worldwide on Stingray’s TV and SVoD channels, Festival 4K and Stingray Classica.

Alexandra Marguerite, head of Sales at Prime Entertainment, said, “With this new deal for the concert in 4K, we strengthen our partnership with Stingray. We’ve worked together for nearly five years now on various genres of concerts: jazz, blues, pop, rock. We are happy that our growing catalog of music documentaries and unique live concerts satisfies the needs of such big players on the market.”