Poland’s ‘The Gift’ Selected For Series Mania Writers Campus

The 2019 EastSeries took place July 18-19, 2019, as part of the Odesa International Film Festival.

Six drama projects were selected to participate in the third edition of the EastSeries pitching competition. Carpathia from Ukraine, Dead and Married from Hungary, Disstaf from Croatia, Happy Nation from Ukraine, Salvia from Romania, and The Gift from Poland were all pitched before a jury, that consisted of ARTE’s Adrienne Frejacques, ZDF’s Mirela Nastase, Series Mania’s Francesco Capurro, ScripTeast’s Dariusz Jablonski, and Star Media’s Vlad Ryashin.

The jury gave Olga Chajdas and Marta Konarzewska, creators of The Gift, an invitation to the UGC Writers Campus by Series Mania 2020. In addition, the Star Media Award, which includes a post-production package amounting to $20,000 USD, went to Dmytro Hrypun’s Happy Nation.