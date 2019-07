Viacom Acquires Rights To ’38 Estrellas’

Viacom International Studios (VIS) Americas picked up the rights to 38 Estrellas, the book by Josefina Licitra.

The nonfiction project tells the story of when 38 political prisoners escaped from a Montevideo prison in 1971. Licitra compiles the details of what was then known as “Operación Estrella.” The novel’s adaptation will recreate this historical event to appeal to contemporary audiences.