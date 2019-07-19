Up The Ladder: A+E Networks

A+E Networks upped Saugato Banerjee to managing director, Asia.

Banerjee previously served as managing director, North Asia, and joined A+E in 2011. His promotion will consolidate the company’s Asia operations under one executive. Banerjee will oversee Southwest Asia, North Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and India.

Patrick Vien, group managing director, International, A+E Networks, commented, “Saugato is a skilled executive with well-established relationships and strategic vision for this growing region. We applaud his launch of our brands in Korea across linear and digital, spearheading key production partnerships and successful stewardship of our Japanese business as we look forward to even greater success in his new, expanded role.”