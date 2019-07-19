Keynote Speakers Announced For ATF Leaders’ Summit

The Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) revealed the first batch of keynote speakers for this year’s ATF Leaders’ Summit, which will be held on December 3, 2019.

Themed “Streaming the Future,” this year’s summit will feature Gong Yu, founder and chief executive officer at iQIYI, and Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO at Reliance Entertainment.

Yeow Hui Leng, group project director of ATF, commented, “We are excited to feature such influential keynote speakers to give us a glimpse into the future of the industry as ATF marks its 20th edition this year.”