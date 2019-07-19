APC Secures Broadcast Deals For ‘Keeping Faith’ S2

APC announced a raft of broadcast deals for the second season of Keeping Faith.

New broadcasters include FOX in Germany, Green Narae Media in South Korea, Globosat Brasil, Elisa Viihde Finland, and UPC Switzerland. Produced by Vox Pictures for S4C, BBC Cymru Wales, and BBC One, the series continues to follow Faith Howells, a lawyer and mother, who has her life changed by the disappearance of her husband. The second season finds Faith tackling a new case in which a local farmer is accused of murdering her husband.

In addition, APC has extended its co-production deal with Acorn Media Enterprises for all rights in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, including home entertainment in the U.K. and Eire.

The second season returns July 23, 2019.