Kanal D International Licenses ‘Ruthless City’ In Macedonia

Kanal D International licensed its drama series Ruthless City in Macedonia.

Produced by Avsar Film, the series follows single mother Seher who moves with her three children to Istanbul, where she meets a wealthy businessman and his family. This encounter will change both families.

Ekin Koyuncu, Kanal D International CEE sales executive, commented, “The second season is very powerful and we are impatiently waiting to see the success of Ruthless City on the screens of different regions!”