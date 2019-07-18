All3media Int’l And ARD Commission ‘Van Der Valk’

All3media International and Germany’s ARD co-commissioned the new detective drama Van Der Valk.

Produced by Company Pictures and co-produced by NL Film & TV, the procedural drama series centers on the investigations of the Dutch detective Piet Van Der Valk. All3media International also announced pre-sales deals with ITV, France Télévisions, and NPO Netherlands.

Michele Buck, Company Pictures executive producer, remarked, “It’s thrilling to be recreating Van Der Valk, a contemporary detective series with attractive, intriguing characters, danger and humor – and a fantastic backdrop in Amsterdam. We are delighted to be working with all3media international and ARD as commissioners – and are very proud that, as we start filming, we already have further partners in place whilst still in production.”