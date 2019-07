Up The Ladder: Renowned Films

Renowned Films appointed Chris Broughall (pictured) as head of Development.

Based out of London, Broughall will oversee the company’s development strategy, while furthering the company’s push toward factual entertainment formats. Before Renowned Films, he served as head of Development at Gobstopper Television, where he pitched factual and entertainment formats.

Broughall will report to one of Renowned’s founders and its director of Development, Tim Withers.