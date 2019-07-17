Mondo TV Partners With Toon2Tango

Mondo TV Group entered a strategic cooperation agreement with Germany’s Toon2Tango.

As part of the alliance, Mondo TV and Toon2Tango will aim to develop, produce, and distribute quality programming for the international market, with Mondo TV focusing on Southern Europe and Asia, and Toon2Tango handling English-speaking territories and Northern and Central Europe. Toon2Tango will also develop at least eight new animated TV series for Mondo TV in the next four years.

Matteo Corradi (pictured), managing director of Mondo TV, said, “This is a very important alliance for the Group, helping us to build a stronger presence for Mondo in Northern Europe through a partnership with a notable new force in children’s and family entertainment led by an experienced and highly regarded industry figure. We are proud to be working with Mr. Hans Ulrich Stoef, one of the most respected personalities in our industry, in his new venture.”