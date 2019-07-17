Jim Henson Company Secures Int’l Broadcasters For ‘Dinosaur Train’

The Jim Henson Company announced new broadcast partners for season five of Dinosaur Train (pictured).

The latest season will be available on Disney Channel across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, on Discovery Channel across the Middle East and North Africa, and on Prava Serbia throughout Serbia. Season five will premiere in the U.S. on PBS Kids on August 26, 2019. Produced by The Jim Henson Company and co-produced with Sparky Animation, Dinosaur Train continues to follow the adventures of Buddy the T-Rex and his family of Pteranodons.

Prava Serbia also picked up the rights to Word Party, a preschool series created by Alex Rockwell.