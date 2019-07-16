Thema Acquires iROKO Partners Production And Distribution Operations

Thema acquired the production and distribution operations of iROKO Partners.

The recent acquisition aims at developing and expanding upon three areas: the Nigerian production house ROK Studios, the distribution of proprietary and third-party Nollywood content, and the production and distribution of four channels under the ROK brand. iROKO Partners will continue to oversee SVoD activities, of which Canal+ Group holds a stake.

Thema’s acquisition strengthens its position as a channel editor and content provider in the Nollywood industry.