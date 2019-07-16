2019 Emmy Awards Nominations Announced

The Television Academy announced the nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

HBO’s Game of Thrones has picked up 32 nominations, followed by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20, Chernobyl with 19, and Saturday Night Live with 18. Barry and Fosse/Verdon each received 17, while When They See Us ranked with 16. In total, HBO landed 137 nominations, Netflix with 117, and NBC 58.

Nominees in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series categories include Emilia Clarke, Mandy Moore, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney, Robin Wright, Sandra Oh, and Viola Davis. Meanwhile, in the Lead Actor category there is Kit Harington, Billy Porter, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Jason Bateman, and Bob Odenkirk.

Find the complete list of nominations online. The 71st Emmy Awards will air on September 22, 2019.