Up the Ladder: A+E Networks

A+E Networks has upped Patrick Vien to Group Managing Director International from his previous role of Co-Executive Managing Director, International. In his new role, Vien will be responsible for A+E Networks International’s portfolio and businesses. Based in New York, Vien will report to Paul Buccieri, President, A+E Networks Group. In addition, Edward Sabin, who was the Co-Executive Managing Director, alongside Vien, has decided to move on from A+E Networks to pursue his entrepreneurial passions.