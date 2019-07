GMA’s ‘My Destiny’ Premieres in Kazakhstan

Philippines-based GMA Network’s romantic drama series My Destiny premiered July 1 on TV7, one of Kazakhstan’s top five broadcasters. The series, one of GMA’s best-selling dramas, which is distributed in at least 13 territories, tells the tale of Grace and Matthew, lovers who are meant to be together, but are torn apart by fate. Real-life couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez star.