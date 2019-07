eOne to Acquire Daisybeck Studios

Entertainment One (eOne) has inked an agreement to acquire U.K.-based Daisybeck Studios, an independent television company producing factual, factual entertainment, and event programming. Daisybeck Studios’ Emmy-nominated Managing Director and Founder, Paul Stead, will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Daisybeck Studios brand under eOne’s ownership. This acquisition continues the planned expansion of eOne’s non-scripted activities in the U.K.