Up the Ladder: HISTORY

HISTORY has tapped former Reel One Entertainment executive Adam Fratto as vice president of Scripted Programming for the network. In his new role, Fratto will oversee development and production of HISTORY’s growing scripted slate, as well as develop projects for A+E Studios. Based in Los Angeles, he will report to Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and general manager for HISTORY, and Tana Jamieson, senior vice president of Programming for A+E Studios.