TRT Nominated in Two Categories in IBC 2019 Social Impact Awards Shortlist

TRT World, Turkey’s first English-broadcasting international news platform, has made it to the shortlist of media, entertainment, and technology show IBC 2019 Social Impact Awards in the following categories: Diversity & Inclusivity with Journalism for Juniors, which teaches disadvantaged youth and refugee children how to tell their stories through journalism; and Ethical Leadership with #hellobrother, an online video campaign for people to share inspirational stories of kindness. This year’s call for entries received an overwhelming response, and with so many impressive projects submitted, judges were moved to create three shortlists — the two mentioned above, as well as Minimizing Environmental Impact. One winner from each category will be announced at the IBC Awards ceremony.