MyZen TV Launches on Russian Pay-TV Platform Planeta

Well-being channel MyZen TV, in partnership with THEMA (which has been distributing MyZen TV since 2009 in Russia and CIS), has announced its launch in Russia on pay-TV platform Planeta earlier this month, which is one of the first operators in Russia broadcasting 4K content. Planeta, which was founded in 2003, reaches more than 100,000 households in Russia’s Ekaterinburg region.