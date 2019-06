Wag Entertainment Signs Package Deal With Telewizja Polsat

Wag Entertainment inked a 50-hour package deal with Polish broadcaster Telewizja Polsat.

The agreement covers The Great War in Numbers, World War 2 in Numbers, True Evil: Making of a Nazi, season five of What on Earth?, and Strange Evidence.

Janice Strangward, SVP of Sales at Wag Entertainment, remarked, “Our storytelling continues to keep viewers engaged. We are delighted that these compelling and revealing programs will be shared with Polish audiences.”