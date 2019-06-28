Viacom Sells ‘Campanas en la noche’ Format In Greece

Viacom International Studios (VIS) Americas secured the international sale of Campanas en la noche to Green Pixel.

Campanas en la noche tells the story of Luis, who has been falsely accused of his wife’s death and fled the town. Ten years later, he meets Luciana, the only witness to his escape, and the two must depend on each other to save themselves from their harsh lives. Green Pixel will produce the Greek version of the series, which will air on Alpha TV.

Green Pixel is also adapting Educando a Nina and Amar después de Amar from Viacom.