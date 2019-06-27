Up The Ladder: TFC

Tohokushinsha Film Corporation (TFC) appointed Kiyotaka Ninomiya as president and chief executive officer.

Tetsu Uemura will be stepping down from the role, which he served as since 2010. Ninomiya has been with TFC for 19 years, most recently acting as executive vice president and chief operating officer since 2010.

Ninomiya said, “Looking ahead, I see a strong opportunity to build on and reinvigorate the momentum of Tohokushinsha’s almost 60 years of history by delivering fresh creative content and launching innovative ventures. I am honored and excited to lead TFC, and look forward to partnering with the entire team to expand our footprint toward the future evolution of technology.”