PBS Brings ‘Great British Baking Show’ To Amazon Prime Video

PBS Distribution will begin to offer five seasons of The Great British Baking Show on PBS Living, the Prime Video Channel on Amazon, tomorrow, June 28, 2019.

The first seasons aired on PBS, featuring Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as hosts, with baking experts Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. Each season features 12 amateur bakers competing in the British countryside.

Andrea Downing, co-president of PBS Distribution, stated, “We are delighted to be able to provide all five of the original seasons of The Great British Baking Showto our PBS Living audience. It is another great addition to our continuously growing library of popular and iconic lifestyle content on the channel.”