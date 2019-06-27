AFM Adds Immersive Tech And XR Programming

The American Film Market will be adding dedicated programming and exhibition space on immersive content and technology at this year’s market, which will take place from November 6-13, 2019, in Santa Monica, California.

As part of the AFM’s broadening to include extended reality (XR), the Immersive Summit will take place on November 9. The half-day event will feature keynotes and panel discussions highlighting creators, industry executives, and leaders, to talk about bringing virtual and augmented reality to the market. The new XR Space will offer creative and producers to showcase their latest product and technology across four days, November 9-12.

Jonathan Wolf, AFM Managing Director, commented, “The Immersive Summit is a perfect fit for our global participants who seek a glimpse into their future.”