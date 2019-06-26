Viacom Sells ‘Educando a Nina’ Rights To bTV Comedy

Viacom International Studios (VIS) Americas sold the exclusive rights for Educando a Nina to the Bulgarian network bTV Comedy.

Produced by The Underground and Telefe, the comedy series revolves around Nina and Mara, twin sisters who were separated at birth and grow up with two different understandings of culture and class. The series will air on bTV Comedy on July 9, 2019.

The original format for Educando a Nina has been sold to territories across the globe, including Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, Chile, and Paraguay.