TVP Poland Format Wins NATPE Budapest Pitch & Play Live!

NATPE and CEETV announced the winning format of the fourth edition of Pitch & Play Live!, which took place today at NATPE Budapest International.

TVP Poland’s Sanatorium of Love was selected as the winning format among a shortlist that included Pop TV’s Kid Cooks of Slovenia and Antena 1’s Mysteries in the Spotlight. Sanatorium of Love revolves around six elderly men and six elderly women who travel to a mountainside resort for new adventures and new experiences. The format aims to explore the issue of age discrimination while emphasizing positive values.

The expert jury that chose the winning format consisted of Andrea Gavacova, Format Sales director for Central and Eastern Europe, Fremantle, Peter Nunez, founder of NUNEZ NFE, and Nick Smith, executive vice president of Formats at All3media International.