Acorn TV Expands Footprint With Apple TV, Roku, And More

Acorn TV has increased its distribution footprint with new availability on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Prime Video, and Android TV.

Apple TV customers in the U.S. and Canada will be able to subscribe to Acorn TV. Viewers using The Roku Channel will be able to access the streaming platform through the premium subscriptions service. Acorn TV is now an add-on subscription channel through Prime Video in Canada. Lastly, the streaming service is available as an app for smart TVs and digital media players using Android TV.

Mike Pears, president of U.S. Distribution for RLJ Entertainment and Acorn TV, commented, “Acorn TV is now available in more ways than ever before so customers can watch its addictive international mysteries and dramas on whatever device or platform they prefer. With millions of drama and mystery fans worldwide, we’re thrilled to work with these key distribution partners to continue to evolve the service and expands its distribution in North America as well as worldwide.”

(Pictured: London Kills on Acorn TV)