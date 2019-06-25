Viacom Sells ‘Sres. Papis’ In Serbia

Viacom International Studios (VIS) Americas secured the international sale of Sres. Papis to Prva Televizija in Serbia.

Originally premiering in Argentina on Telefe, Sres. Papis has sold in 15 territories, including Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Slovakia. The series revolves around four friends who balance parenthood and their personal goals.

Prva Televizija will start production in mid-2019, and will premiere the local version in 2020. Prva Televizija previously bought the rights for the local adaptation to Graduados from VIS.