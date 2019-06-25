Golden Media Picks Up ‘Mind Blowing’ From Armoza

Armoza Formats announced that the Polish production company Golden Media acquired the local rights to Mind Blowing.

Coming from Art Media, the mentalism format follows celebrity mentalist Nimrod Harel as he shares secrets behind the supernatural world. Three seasons have aired in Israel under the local title Invisible.

Grzegorz Piekarski, president of the Board of Golden Media Polska, commented, “I’m very happy that we can introduce this format to Polish broadcasters and viewers. The uniqueness of the show brings a new form of entertainment to the Polish TV market and is a great new experience and challenge for the production team.”