Banijay Germany Acquires Good Times

Banijay Germany fully acquired the production company Good Times, founded by Sylvia Fahrenkrog-Petersen.

Good Times joins Brainpool and Banijay Productions under the Germany group. Fahrenkrog-Petersen will continue to serve as managing director and producer, leading the independent label’s operations and slate.

Marcus Wolter, Banijay Germany CEO, stated, “Good Times has been synonymous with successful daytime formats and strong in-house developments in the field of factual entertainment and social docu for many years. I am personally pleased that Sylvia Fahrenkrog-Petersen has chosen us as a partner since the brand is a perfect addition to the current genre portfolio for Banijay Germany.”