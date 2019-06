ABS-CBN Delivers Crime Drama To Kazakhstan

ABS-CBN International Distribution inked a broadcast deal for its crime drama The Blood Sisters in Kazakhstan.

Starring Erich Gonzales, The Blood Sisters revolves around triplets who are reunited after being separated at birth. The crime drama series will air on Channel 31 in Kazakhstan.

This deal follows other recent sales for ABS-CBN, including Now And Forever in Myanmar, A Mother’s Guilt in Turkey, and The Promise in the Dominican Republic.