Up The Ladder: Reel One Entertainment

Reel One Entertainment named Barbara Fisher as executive vice president of Scripted Content.

Fisher will oversee the company’s development and production operations across all scripted content, while working closely with broadcasters and digital platforms to manage the company’s growing slate of content. Alongside Breanne Hartley, EVP of Business Affairs, and Sebastian Battro, EVP of Distribution, she will carry out the next phase in the company’s growth strategy. Based in the Los Angeles office, she will report to Tom Berry, CEO of Reel One Entertainment.

Fisher previously served as senior vice president, Original Programming, at UP TV.