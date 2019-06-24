SBS Food Picks Up Gusto Worldwide Media Content

Gusto Worldwide Media announced that SBS Food acquired four Gusto titles for its channel line-up.

The Australian free-to-air food channel picked up Watts on the Grill, Bonacini’s Italian Christmas, Michael Bonacini’s Christmas on the Farm, and season two of Bonacini’s Italy. Currently SBS Food offers One World Kitchen, The Urban Vegetarian, and Bonacini’s Italy on its TV channel and on-demand streaming platform, SBS On-Demand.

Christ Knight, president and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media, “We created Gusto programming with a global audience in mind and we’re excited to see our content so well-received in Australia.”