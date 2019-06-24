Quintus Media Signs Deal With Off The Fence

Quintus Media secured a new deal with Off The Fence, acquiring over 40 hours of factual programming for its YouTube channel Free Documentary.

The deal covers Supercars: The Million Pound Motors (pictured), Forever Young, Are You Racist?, My Mum Talks To Aliens, Lifers: Behind Bars, and Chain Gang Girls.

Gerrit Kemming, Quintus Media founder, said, “We are not in the position to co-fund projects yet, but we are definitely starting to become a lucrative 2nd and 3rd window exploitation alternative for producers and distributors. With Off the Fence’s strong reputation for quality programming, I am delighted to offer some fresh and exciting documentaries to our viewers on Free Documentary.”