Freeform Picks Up ‘Close Up’ Pilot

Freeform ordered the pilot for one-hour drama Close Up from Peter Nowalk and ABC Signature Studios.

Close Up tells the story of high school student Rachel Guyer looking to expose the truth behind her normal hometown. The pilot is executive produced by Peter Nowalk and written by Keith Staskiewicz.

Lauren Corrao, executive vice president, Original Programming and Development, remarked, “This show will defy expectations and spark cultural conversation, and we are so grateful to Peter and Keith for bringing it to life on Freeform.”