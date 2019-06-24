A+E Confirms New Broadcasters For ‘Project Blue Book’ S2

A+E Networks signed several new sales agreements with international broadcasters for season two of Project Blue Book.

Coming from A+E Studios, Project Blue Book is based on the true investigations into UFOs and related phenomena. The broadcasters that picked up season two include TNT for Spain, Warner TV via EuroTV for France, D’Live for South Korea, and Vietnam Satellite Digital Television Company for Vietnam.

Additionally, CIS Yandex picked up the season for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.