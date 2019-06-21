Up The Ladder: WOWOW

WOWOW announced a restructuring in its senior management.

Five new members have been appointed to the Japanese pay-TV broadcaster’s Board of Directors. Hideki Tashiro will lead programming and production capacities, Masahiko Mizuguchi will oversee the company’s Business & Entertainment Development Division, and Kenji Noshi will drive the Engineering, Information, and Communication Technology units.

Both Junichi Onoue and Hitoshi Yamamoto have been promoted to the board from within the company. WOWOW’s president, Akira Tanaka, has been reelected to the board, as well as executive vice president Noriaki Kuromizu and senior managing director Ichiro Yamazaki.