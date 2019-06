Up The Ladder: Zodiak Belgium

Zodiak Belgium, a Banijay Group company, appointed Isabelle Dams as managing director.

Reporting to Peter Langenberg, Banijay Group COO, Dams will be responsible for Zodiak Belgium’s business operations and will oversee the unit’s production of original content. Before joining Zodiak, she served as net manager for SBS Belgium’s Channel 5 and the company’s in-house production unit.