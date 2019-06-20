Monte-Carlo TV Fest Celebrates Golden Nymph Winners

The 59th Monte-Carlo Television Festival held its awards ceremony on June 18 at the Grimaldi Forum where the winners of the Golden Nymph Awards were announced.

Showtime series Escape At Dannemora won Best Long Fiction Program, with Patricia Arquette honored for her performance in the series with the Outstanding Actress award in the category. Grégory Montel received the Outstanding Actor award for his performance in Thirst For Life.

Best Comedy Series went to On The Spectrum, while Best Drama Series went to My Brilliant Friend. Find the complete list of winners online.