GMA Worldwide Inks OTT Deals In India

GMA Worldwide (GWI) signed licensing agreements with two OTT service providers in India for GMA Network series.

MX Player acquired the romantic comedies Meant To Be and Juan Happy Love Story (pictured), both of which will be available beginning in August.

In a separate deal, GagaOOLala picked up My Husband’s Lover and The Rich Man’s Daughter. Both drama series will be available in India this month.