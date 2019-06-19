NATPE Budapest International Content Preview: Kanal D International

Kanal D International will be presenting a roster that includes Ruthless City, a drama series about a single mother who is tested when she meets a wealthy man from her same town.

In Afili Ask (pictured), Ayse forces Kerem, the son of a wealthy family, to marry her. Price of Passion depicts an unlikely marriage when an idealistic young doctor Asli must marry the hitman Ferhat to save her life.

Wounded Love portrays many forms of hardship, including a man who witnesses his family’s decline, and a woman who is forced to accept a marriage proposal while pregnant with another man’s child. Action drama Double Trouble finds police officers Mustafa Kerim Can and Mert Barca working together to topple a giant drug operation. InterContinental, Suite Suite 219