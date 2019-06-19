NATPE Budapest International Content Preview: Record TV

Record TV carries a collection of telenovelas and series based on Biblical stories.

Jezebel (Jezabel) tells the story of a Phoenician princess who uses her beauty and powers of seduction to marry King Ahab. Jesus (Jesús) chronicles the fascinating life story of Jesus and the people who became his followers.

In Leah (Lea), Leah marries Jacob, who is in love with Leah’s younger sister (pictured). Apocalypse (Apocalipsis) depicts the End of Times as it unfolds across three generations.

Three childhood best friends enter a romantic triangle of intrigue and betrayal in The Rich and Lazarus (El Rico y Lázaro).