NATPE Budapest International Content Preview: Mondo TV Group

Mondo TV Group will be attending NATPE Budapest International with portfolio of animated series.

MeteoHeroes (pictured) brings together a group of supernatural heroes who have powers of controlling the weather and atmospheric phenomena. Set in the fictional Carrot Town, Invention Story portrays the rivalry between a freethinking rabbit and a clever fox.

Sissi the Young Empressfollows the title princess as she achieves harmony through magic and friendship. In YooHoo to the Rescue, a group of friends work together to help endangered animals on Earth and return to their magical home. InterContinental, Meeting Table 24