NATPE Budapest International Content Preview: MISTCO

MISTCO will be spotlighting drama-filled titles in its roster.

Romantic drama Hold My Hand (pictured) portrays the bereaved Azra, who is looking for her missing brother. In her search, she meets Mrs. Feride, who introduces Azra to the spoiled Cenk. The Circle revolves around Kaan and Cihangir, who must resolve their interwoven pasts and fight against a criminal organization.

In Beloved, lovers Aziz and Feride become the pawns of their rivaling fathers. Romantic drama The Prisoner of Love shows when a poor woman enters a contractual marriage to get money for her sick father’s surgery.

Resurrection: Ertugrul follows its epic hero as he struggles to find land for the woman he loves and his tribe. InterContinental, Stand 4