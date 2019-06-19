NATPE Budapest International Content Preview: Mediaset Distribution

Mediaset Distribution will showcase a diverse roster of titles, such as Kidnapped By Justice (L’more strappato), a drama series in which a father is falsely accused and his wife fights to prove his innocence.

Drama series The Silence of Water (Il silenzio dell’acqua) sees a local police inspector and a homicide detective working together to uncover the truth behind a missing girl. Medical drama Doctor Giò (Dottoressa Giò) depicts a doctor’s work in opening an anti-violence center within the hospital.

Love And Sacrifice (Sacrificio d’amore) takes place during the last year of the Belle Epoque and throughout World War I, when the drama’s protagonists live out their passions. It’s Never Too Late To Be Happy (Casa de Muñecos) takes place after a divorce, when four sisters come to terms with their parents’ split (pictured). InterContinental, Viewing Box 2