NATPE Budapest International Content Preview: Madd Entertainment

Madd Entertainment will be at NATPE Budapest International highlighting drama series.

Kuzgun follows its protagonist as he infiltrates a gang in order to exact revenge for his father’s death. In My Little Girl, Öykü and her unaccountable dad Demir must take care of each other, even though Demir would rather get rich with his best friend.

Four lives cross in Crash (pictured) as a result of Kadir’s attempt to commit suicide. InterContinental, Suite 225